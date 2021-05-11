Amy Robach delights fans with sweet family photos during joyous occasion The Good Morning America star is a doting mom to two teenage daughters

Amy Robach has had reason to celebrate over the past few days – with Mother's Day, positive test results, and most recently, her daughter Annie's 15th birthday.

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of never-before-seen pictures of the birthday girl from over the years, which went down a treat with her fans.

Photos included one of Annie as a little girl with a vast collection of assorted hair clips and bows in her hair, as well as a photo of her as a toddler in Amy's arms.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside incredible kitchen

There was also a more recent snapshot of the teen during a walk by the water.

In the caption, Amy wrote: "Happy 15th birthday to my Anna banana - you bring so much joy and laughter to this world - even when you’re pouting you still make us smile - love you super super much Annie."

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach delights fans with exciting family news - co-stars react

READ: Amy Robach shares glamorous beach selfie with lookalike mother

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Aww this is so cute," while another wrote: "Such adorable pics! Happy birthday to Annalise!" A third added: "Beautiful and how does time go so fast and then they are all GROWN up in a flash."

GMA's Amy Robach celebrated her daughter Annie's birthday with sweet family photos

The day before Annie's birthday, Amy shared another celebratory post on social media in honour of Mother's Day.

The TV star is incredibly close to her mother Joanie, and posted a gorgeous snapshot of the pair drinking wine on the beach at sunset, alongside a sweet message.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's mother shares heartbreaking post

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' sweet off-screen relationship revealed

She wrote: "My mama, she loves fiercely, she protects passionately and she gives selflessly... I am who I am because of HER!

The ABC star is a doting mother to two teenage daughters

"She also gave me her love of a brut sparkling rosé. Thank you for all that you do, I love you mama, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY."

Last week, meanwhile, Amy received the all-clear after going for her twice-yearly cancer check-up.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach returns to work after vacation - fans are saying the same thing

READ: Amy Robach shares loved-up selfie with husband Andrew Shue

The TV star battled breast cancer in 2013 and has since gone and got tested twice a year.

Amy with her glamorous mother Joanie

After receiving the positive results, the ABC star posted an uplifting message online, alongside some photos of her celebrating with her friends.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares bad news live on air - and fans react

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

She wrote: "It's days like these - when your friends rally to support you - that I truly understand what life is all about - love, friendship, connection.

"Surviving is one thing, thriving is another and twice a year when I get my testing done its a humbling day, a reset button, another pinch to remember why we are here and that all we have is right now #friendship #love #cancerthriver."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.