Amy Robach shares breathtaking beach selfie with glamorous mother The GMA star was celebrating Mother's Day with her mom Joanie

Amy Robach was one of the many stars who took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day in the US.

The Good Morning America star shared a gorgeous beach selfie with her lookalike mother Joanie, which showed the pair clutching onto wine glasses as they posed by the ocean.

In the picture, Amy looked glamorous wearing a printed dress, with her hair styled in a chic updo.

Joanie looked just as stylish in a contrasting floral dress, with her blonde hair swept to one side.

In the caption, the TV host wrote: "My mama, she loves fiercely, she protects passionately and she gives selflessly... I am who I am because of HER!

"She also gave me her love of a brut sparkling rosé Thank you for all that you do, I love you mama, HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY."

Amy's followers were quick to react to the picture, including her GMA co-star Sam Champion, who posted a love heart emoji in the comments section.

GMA's Amy Robach shared a stunning beach photo with her mother Joanie to mark Mother's Day

Another fan wrote: "Gorgeous ladies, such a pretty picture," while another commented: "Happy Mother's Day to both of you." A third added: "What a beautiful picture, I hope you both have a wonderful Mother's Day."

As well as celebrating her mom Joanie, the ABC star will no doubt be doted on by her own daughters, Ava and Annie.

Amy shares her two children with ex-husband with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and the pair regularly feature in their famous mom's social media posts.

Amy and Joanie are incredibly close

The star is incredibly close to her family, who were there for her during her devastating cancer battle in 2013.

Last week, Amy celebrated getting the all clear during her latest test – which she gets twice a year.

The star later posted a message from her mother on Instagram Stories via Earlier.org's Instagram page, showing Joanie open up about how, if an early detection test had been available eight years ago Amy could have "avoided the devastating surgery and chemo" which followed.

The GMA star is a doting mother to daughters Ava and Annie

Earlier.org describes itself as "the nation's only breast cancer charity focused exclusively on supporting research for new discoveries of an innovative biological test to detect breast cancer earlier".

Amy and her mother are involved in the charity and they continue to promote the importance of breast care and regular mammograms in a bid to combat the disease.

