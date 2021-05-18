Amy Robach and husband Andrew Shue are couple goals in latest selfie The Good Morning America star and actor have been married for 11 years

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had such a lovely weekend, that they didn't want it to end!

The relatable Sunday night feeling was felt by the Good Morning America star ahead of Monday morning, and she took to Instagram to reminisce about the last few days.

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue share news that will disappoint fans

Sharing a gorgeous selfie of the couple relaxing outside in the garden terrace of their New York home, the mother-of-two wrote: "Really not wanting Sunday to end.... Anybody with me?"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: GMA's Amy Robach shares glimpse inside her incredible family home

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful couple," while another wrote: "You two are gorgeous. I vote for a three day weekend." A third added: "You two are such an adorable couple."

MORE: Amy Robach reflects on major family change with husband Andrew Shue

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter penned emotional message amid cancer battle

Amy and Andrew have been married for 11 years and have a beautiful blended family – with five children between them.

What's more, the celebrity couple are set to release their debut children's book together, Better Together, which was inspired by their own experiences coming together as one family at the start of their relationship.

GMA's Amy Robach had the best weekend with husband Andrew Shue

When they first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and the pair wanted to make sure that everyone bonded.

They did this by making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach delights fans with exciting family news - co-stars react

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach delights fans with sweet family photos during joyous occasion

The pair recently opened up about the exciting project during an interview on Ashley Bellman's The Middle.

Amy and Andrew live in New York's West Village

Amy explained: "There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

During the conversation, the couple also opened up about the idea of taking part in a reality show – something they had been approached about when they first got married.

SEE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts and more

READ: Amy Robach shares glamorous beach selfie with lookalike mother

While it's something their fans would no doubt love to watch, the pair were quite adamant that it wouldn't happen.

The celebrity couple have five children between them

"We like to keep our privacy, and keep the kids' feet on the ground," Andrew explained.

"I know I could not handle cameras around the block – it would be a lot. But never say never, I mean, maybe," Amy added.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's mother shares heartbreaking post

MORE: GMA's Michael Strahan's actions leave Amy Robach unimpressed

However, Andrew was more than certain it wouldn't be a possibility: "I'm definitely saying never," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.