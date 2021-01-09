Christine Lampard announces she is pregnant with second child The star is married to Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard has announced that she and Frank Lampard are expecting their second child together.

The Loose Women star shared the incredible news on Instagram, posting a gorgeous photo of herself cradling her bump.

Christine wrote: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Famous faces and fans alike were quick to share their congratulations.

Binky Felstead gushed: "EEEEEEEEEEK HOW AMAZING!!!!!!!! Congratulations gorgeous lady!! So so exciting!!!! Bump buddies!" while Christine's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha added: "We are all so thrilled for you and your family Christine! Thank god the secret is out!"

Christine and Frank on their wedding day

Christine and her superstar footballer husband Frank already share two-year-old daughter Patricia.

The family live in London with Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

In December, Christine and Frank celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in London on 20 December 2015, in a ceremony that was attended by close friends and family including Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby.

