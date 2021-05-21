Christina Anstead raises questions about son in sweet new family photo The Flip or Flop star shares her children with her two ex-husbands

Christina Anstead adores her three-strong brood but rarely posts photos of all her children together, so when she took to Instagram with a pair of sweet images of Hudson, Brayden, and Taylor, fans were overjoyed.

However, the snapshots also got her social media followers asking questions about her youngest - who she shares with her ex, Ant Anstead.

Christina's two oldest children are from her relationship with first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and they often feature together on her Instagram feed.

Hudson, on the other hand, is more of a prominent fixture on his dad's social media, and fans wondered what their custody agreement is.



Christina's fans were thrilled her youngest was in the snapshots

One fan said she was surprised to see Hudson in Christina's photo which sparked another to add that they were thinking the same.

A third person then pointed out that it's magical that Hudson gets to have so much time with his dad too.

Many were thrilled that her youngest was present and called him, "little blondie," and, "adorable," and asked Christina to share more images of all three of them together.

Christina shares Hudson with her ex Ant Anstead

The Christina on the Coast star posted the photos, in which the kids were pulling faces or looking the other way, and wrote: "We will never be one of those families who can get those perfect insta pics."

But the candid moments weren't lost on fans who said the fact they weren't perfect is what made them so special.

Christina certainly has her hands full with her adorable family and two TV shows to film.

She recently gave an update on some big career developments when she posed for a professional photo inside her stunning home and announced: "Excited to share that Christina on the Coast season 3 will begin airing 14 brand new episodes on June 3 at 9pm on @hgtv as well as @discoveryplus.

"This season not only has Amazing transformations it also has a lot of beautiful real estate - including a beachfront home in La Jolla and our second home in Tennessee! My favorite season yet."

