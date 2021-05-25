Kaley Cuoco marks major achievement in new video – and she's ecstatic! The Flight Attendant star is incredibly talented

Kaley Cuoco is not only a talented actress, but she's also incredibly good at horse riding.

The Flight Attendant star often shares photos of her riding her horses on Instagram, and over the weekend she marked a new personal achievement with her horse Volcan.

Alongside a video of herself in action, the star wrote: "My super Volcan. Double clean in our first ever 1.45 highs classic @kyhorsepark - I [love] this horse ! #bigbaycity."

Fans were quick to congratulate Kaley on her achievement, with one writing: "Wow! That's high!" while another wrote: "Well ridden! Good for you." A third added: "Very talented horse and rider."

Kaley has been riding horses since she was 15 years old, and even completes in show riding. Her husband, Karl Cook, is also an accomplished equestrian.

Kaley Cuoco marked a major personal achievement with her horse Volcan

The actress often shares videos of her equestrian skills on social media, and recently paid tribute to the first horse she ever rode on, Netty, who retired earlier this year.

"For the last 6 years, my princess Netty has been nothing short of amazing ... She was the first 'real' horse I ever sat on, and was the first in my official string. It was love at first sight," Kaley captioned an Instagram photo that showed her riding the horse.

"My first jump on her in Calgary was a moment of 'whoa'. I knew I would love her forever and that she was perfect for me," she continued.

Kaley's husband Karl Cook is also an accomplished equestrian

"We won our first class together and our last… she knew exactly where her feet were supposed to go every takeoff and every landing."

Kaley called Netty a ‘genius’ and commended her for keeping her "safe and competitive", even revealing that she got custom gold boots for her because she considered her to be a "wonder woman".

The Flight Attendant star at her home in LA

"I hope Netty knows retirement doesn’t mean her life is over," Kaley added.

"I feel this is my way of thanking her, with a brand new life. Living forever in our backyard, having babies, and getting constant pocket mints from my dad."

