Amy Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces in a photo shared on Instagram to mark a very special occasion.

The couple looked overjoyed in a snapshot the Good Morning America presenter posted on social media on Saturday.

Amy and Andrew's happy appearance was down to the fact that all of their children were together and not only that, one of them is graduating.

She captioned the post: "We are smiling cuz we are looking at all 5 of our kiddos all together - a rare occurrence these days - celebrating our graduating @aidanshue tomorrow #whywearesmiling."

It's Andrew's son from his previous marriage who will be marking the very special day.

He has two other children from his first marriage to Jennifer Hageney and Amy also has daughters, Ava and Annie from her previous nuptials.

Amy and Andrew are excited to celebrate his son's graduation

Amy and Andrew have been married for 12 years and recently opened up about their family on Ashley Bellman's The Middle.

They have created a children's book, Better Together, which was inspired by a big change in their family life.

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

Amy and Andrew have five children between them

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now. They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

Amy and Andrew have been married twelve years

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together. We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

Amy also admitted that being a stepparent is no easy feat, but loves it just the same.

"It's probably one of the hardest roles I've ever taken on," she added. "And I'm still learning how to be a better one. It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was."

