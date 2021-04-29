GMA's T.J. Holmes shares heartfelt post following happy news The Good Morning America host has a legion of fans on social media

T.J. Holmes often shares snippets of his life on social media, including sweet family photos and backstage pictures from the GMA studios.

And recently, the TV star delighted fans with an incredibly uplifting post featuring himself and his co-host Amy Robach.

The pair were pictured beaming with joy inside the studios, having reunited after getting the second Covid vaccine.

VIDEO: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton overcome with emotion following backstage surprise

In the caption, T.J. wrote: "That is some pure GMA3 joy right there." He included the hashtags 'Reunited' and 'fully vaccinated'.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one writing: "Pure joy for sure," while another wrote: "I just love you two together and the banter! Dr. Jen included."

A third added: "Love your guy's energy! You all joke around like you're family. GMA3 always makes me smile."

GMA's T.J. Holmes was reunited with Amy Robach following the second Covid jab

T.J. and Amy co-host GMA3: What You Need to Know, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The trio recently opened up about their working relationship in an interview with Resident magazine, in which they graced the cover.

The trio had known each other for years before hosting the show, with Amy telling the publication: "We were connected by covering stories and being part of stories together and always saying to each other how great it would be to work with each other every day, and this feels like it all happened magically."

T.J. is a much-loved co-host on GMA

T.J. added: "I had done segments over the years with Dr. Ashton who I would always seek out to ask for her expertise.

"We were collaborating almost every day before being on TV together. Robach and I have similar backgrounds and a respect for each other's journeys.

"We really have an appreciation for where we are with this show. We could have plotted and planned for a possible show, but this one just happened, and it happened organically."

T.J. works alongside Amy Robach and Dr. Jennifer Ashton on GMA3

GMA3 launched in 2020 and was taken to a new level with the start of the pandemic, with Dr. Jennifer on hand to guide everyone and answer questions about the virus, while the three of them provided compassion and empathy to viewers.

Behind the scenes the pair are great friends, and T.J. and Amy regularly go running together, while T.J. inspired Dr. Jen with a new healthy kick.

She told the publication: "T.J. is to blame for getting me completely plant-based. "Now that I'm on it, my cholesterol has gone down and I've lost ten pounds."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

