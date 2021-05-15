Rebel Wilson looks like a real-life doll in breathtaking new photo The actress thanked her makeup artist

Rebel Wilson can do no wrong in the style-stakes and her latest look is no exception. The Hollywood actress looked incredible in a new photo she shared on Instagram which will take your breath away.

Rebel wore a red figure-flattering dress with a puffy-sleeved blouse and her hair and makeup were perfection too.

She simple captioned it with the name of the lady behind her look, makeup artist, Karin Darnell.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's transformation from 2020-2021

Her fans were floored by her glowing complexion and commented: "Great photo," and, "you look absolutely amazing".

Rebel recently teased a new relationship when she said her heart was open, suggesting she was looking to date again after breaking up with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, earlier this year.

She's currently in the UK having wrapped filming on her movie The Almond and the Seahorse. Rebel was able to squeeze in a little rest and relaxation when she shared a photo at the spa of her hotel.

Rebel looked glowing in her new photo

Rebel posted a sultry swimsuit selfie on her Instagram Stories as she enjoyed a dip in a plush-looking pool.

She captioned the image: "How I celebrate midway through a marathon work-a-thon! 2.5 months to go!"

The Australian actress shot the movie in Liverpool, England and has since returned to the capital city of London.

While Rebel has a lot on her plate this coming year, there's one thing she won't be doing and it has devastated fans.

Rebel recently shared a killer swimsuit selfie

Rebel was recently asked on Instagram if there was going to be a Pitch Perfect 4 and her response was disheartening.

"No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas," she wrote before she added a crying emoji and sparked an upset fan reaction.

"THAT'S SO SAD," wrote one, while another added: "Then it isn't going to be pitch perfect, plain and simple. What will we do without Bloe (BeckaxChloe)"

Others chimed in with their disappointment too and it was clear they were all vying for Rebel and her co-stars to make a fourth installment, but it's not going to happen.

