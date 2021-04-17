Rebel Wilson debuts stunning hair transformation The Pooch Perfect host has been filming in the UK

Rebel Wilson took a step back from social media but now she’s back with a bang - and a fresh new look.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, looked amazing in a new snapshot she shared on Instagram with shorter hair.

In the photo, Rebel was beaming as she posed alongside her makeup artist on the set of her new movie in the UK.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson hosts new Pooch Perfect TV show

She wore a grey sweater and black pants and her locks were curled and hung just above her shoulders.

Rebel wrote: "There’s been a lot of tears...but in a quality acting way. Week 2 of The Almond & The Seahorse DONE. This is Jenny @jen.nyward who’s the legend who does my hair & make-up on the movie. Thanks to all the great people in the North-West UK making this film possible.

"Her fans commented on her appearance and said: "Looking beautiful. She's done a great job on your hair and makeup," and, "loving this look".

Rebel thanked her stylist for her look

Rebel recently returned to Instagram after taking a break to concentrate on her movie.

She did so with a super glamorous hotel selfie and fans were thrilled to have her back.

The Australian actress has had an unbelievable year and is now focused on her work after losing more than 65lbs on a health kick.

Rebel is used to having long hair

Rebel has been excited about this project in particular, as it's her first non-comedic film role.

When she put social media on hold, she explained why with a video: "Hey, hey, hey!" she said. "So I'm going to sign off for a bit because I am filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention and it's a very different type of role for me so I need to immerse myself in it.

"So guys, I'm going to take a little bit of a break. I will be back. But I hope everybody out there is doing well and staying healthy.

"I'm sure I'll be back posting hot selfies in no time."

