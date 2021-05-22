Rebel Wilson glows in yellow knit dress - and fans are obsessed Pitch Perfect star Rebel has uploaded a new selfie

Rebel Wilson has been delivering the most incredible fashion looks lately, and her stylish streak is showing no signs of letting up.

MORE: Rebel Wilson sunbathes in her underwear in unexpected selfie

The Pitch Perfect star uploaded a new selfie to her 9.8million Instagram followers, and her figure-hugging yellow dress and flawless skin garnered a lot of attention.

The actress, who has undergone a huge health transformation by dropping more than 65lbs, posed for the camera with her arm behind her head, and gave a glimpse of her incredible figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films tour around her epic LA home

Rebel's long-sleeve knitted dress features a v-neckline and a small waist belt, further accentuating her curves.

Unsurprisingly, fans were floored by her picture, with comments pouring in to compliment the star on her incredible outfit.

Rebel Wilson wowed her followers in yellow

One wrote: "I love that colour on you!!! Beautiful!" and another added: "You are more and more divine every pic I see…"

Her flawless skin also grabbed a lot of attention. "You look absolutely stunning Rebel. Porcelain skin to die for," said one follower.

MORE: Rebel WIlson stuns in a crop top for special reason

PHOTOS: Rebel Wilson's $3million Hollywood mansion is unreal - inside

Eagle-eyed onlookers also spotted the Pitch Perfect posters in the background and urged Rebel to reveal plans of another film, but the efforts appear to be futile as the star has already spoken out about there being no Pitch Perfect 4 in the making.

The star has undergone a huge health overhaul

During a candid Q&A, Rebel dropped the bombshell. "Bestie is there a Pitch Perfect 4?" fans asked, to which Rebel responded: "No, Universal is apparently doing a prequel to Pitch without any of the original Bellas." She then added a crying emoji and that, of course, sparked an upset fan reaction.

Plus, we know Rebel already has a hectic work schedule as she recently wrapped filming in the UK for her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, and managed to fit in a very quick trip back to her home in LA before kickstarting her next project.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.