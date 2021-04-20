Rebel Wilson may be an A-lister but she left the glitz and glamour of Hollywood behind her for a snapshot which might surprise you.

The Pooch Perfect host, 41, showcased her down-to-earth side with a photo inside her hotel room in the UK and you won’t believe what she was doing.

Rebel posted a photo on her Instagram stories over the weekend and she looked less than impressed with her night in.

The Australian star was standing by her bath in her hotel bathroom and appeared makeup-free and wearing a onesie.

"Big exciting Saturday night!?!" she wrote. "This is me doing washing in hotel bathtub."

In front of Rebel was the bath filled with her clothes including bras and underwear which she was washing by hand.

Her sense of humour shone through in the post, as did her disdain for doing washing on the go.

Rebel showed the unglamorous side of filming away from home

Rebel is currently filming in the north of England and debuted a glamorous new look recently too.

In the photo she posted on social media, Rebel was beaming as she posed alongside her makeup artist on the set of her movie.

She wore a grey sweater and black pants and her locks were curled and hung just above her shoulders.

Rebel recently transformed her look with a new shorter hairdo

Rebel wrote: "There’s been a lot of tears...but in a quality acting way. Week 2 of The Almond & The Seahorse DONE. This is Jenny @jen.nyward who’s the legend who does my hair & make-up on the movie. Thanks to all the great people in the North-West UK making this film possible.

She's been excited to be working on her first non-comedic movie and her fans can't wait to see the results.

