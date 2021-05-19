Lisa Rinna resembles a supermodel as she models blonde hair and lingerie Fans couldn't believe their eyes!

Lisa Rinna almost resembled Heidi Klum as she took to Instagram to model some blonde hair and lingerie.

The Real Housewives star posed up a storm in the black bodice, with some thigh-high tights, as well as styling out some beautiful blonde locks and plump lips.

And Lisa saw the resemblance to the legendary supermodel, as she simply captioned the post: "HI HEIDI."

WATCH: Lisa Rinna resembles a supermodel with blonde hair

The star's fans were all left saying the same thing, as many couldn't believe their eyes with her incredible look.

"Damn," wrote one, while a second added: "No one hotter," and a third agreed: "Smokin'."

One fan agreed with the former Days of Our Lives actress's comment, as they said: "You look identical to Heidi Klum!! I totally thought it was her. Gorgeous."

Other fans just left heart and flame emojis in the comments to show approval for Lisa's fierce look.

The star resembled the famous supermodel

And Lisa isn't the only one in her family who is able to wow fans, as her daughters both frequently surprise their fans.

Her youngest daughter, Amelia, recently blew fans away as she modelled an incredible blue and green leaf print, thigh-skimming frock which featured one shoulder strap and cut-out detailing along her waist.

The model's fans called her a "breathaking beauty" among many other compliments, and her famous mum shared the photo with a pulsating, multi-coloured heart placed over the top.

Lisa is also the proud mother of eldest daughter Delilah, and last month she gushed about her incredible singing talent.

Posting a video taken from her daughter's TikTok account, Delilah showed off her magical singing voice as she performed To Build a Home. The song was first released in 2007 by The Cinematic Orchestra.

Lisa's many looks often wow her fans

Lisa was full of praise for her daughter, as she gushed: "First Born. Voice of an angel." She then added an emoji with a halo.

And it wasn't just Lisa who was blown away, as many fans were equally wowed by Delilah's angelic singing voice. "Ummmmmm are u kidding me?!!!! She is a STARRRRRR!" wrote one admiring fan, while another added: "Why did we never know she could sing so beautifully?"

One fan even demanded that Delilah be signed to a record label, as they said: "Ummmm why is she not signed with a record label?? Seriously! Come on Momager, get on this!!"

