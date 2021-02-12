Lisa Rinna is mistaken for Kim Kardashian after incredible makeover She stunned fans with her new look

Lisa Rinna has had a stunning makeover and she looks so much like Kim Kardashian it’s scary.

The RHOBH alum, 57, was sporting a blunt black bob and wore a plunging catsuit for the snapshot she posted on Instagram, and while she looked unbelievable it was her resemblance to the SKIMS founder, 40, which got fans talking.

Lisa thanked her glam squad for her makeover in the caption, and then fans flooded the comments with compliments and shock over the likeness to Kim.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna puts on a show-stopping display in silk bathroom from inside her bedroom

"I opened this and thought it was Kim K! It took me a minute," wrote one, while another said: "OMG you look like Kim K," and plenty more agreed.

Lisa loves surprising her fans with her ever-changing looks and recently rocked a bedtime look with an added detail.

The star showed off her incredible figure in underwear and a T-shirt and took a selfie for her followers.

Lisa had fans doing a double take

But she added a little late-night beautification to the mix with some under-eye patches to help eliminate wrinkles.

She proudly posed in front of the mirror and teamed her bedtime look with a pair of fluffy slippers too.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa has kept on top of her wellness routine.

Kim also recently rocked a bob hairdo

The star swears by yoga and a mostly plant-based diet to maintain her flawless physique and has been enjoying some early morning Isaac Torch workouts.

When it comes to her flawless skin she says it doesn't come easy.

"To look like I do at 57, it takes work," she told Vogue.

"I truly believe it also starts from the inside, so when I've overdone it, or I've had late nights, I've maybe had a few too many cocktails, my skin will show it."

Lisa also accepts: "It's all about maintenance."

