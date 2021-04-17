Lisa Rinna looks flawless as she splashes around in one-piece swimsuit The star recently shared some fitness tips

Lisa Rinna looks flawless as she splashed around on the beach in a beautiful blue one-piece swimsuit in a throwback post.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star, 57, was running through the waves in the blue swimsuit with the water going through her toes.

The star simply posted "#fbf", meaning 'flashback Friday' alongside an emoji of a crashing wave.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna does epic dance in dressing gown

Fans were driven insane with the epic throwback, and many loved Lisa's choice of swimwear. "Love the bathing suit!" wrote one.

A second said: "Oh my god, my favourite housewife," while a third added: "That body!"

One fan was even inspired by Lisa's post. "I love the bathing suit," they started. "I'm thin like you and I'm 66 and still wear a bikini, but this year I'm gonna attempt a one piece occasionally."

The star looked flawless in the one-piece

Lisa recently shared a picture of herself sitting in a red bikini, and also revealed her own fitness tips to her followers.

While posing in nature, she wrote: "This is the time of year I like to kick it up a notch. I try and eat really clean, I kick up my fitness routine, and I limit alcohol. It works!"

Responding to the star's advice, one complimented: "You couldn't be much thinner. You have the best body of all."

Another joked: "I guess I shouldn't have just eaten half a bagel," and a third jested: "Can I just limit the mixers in my double vodka instead?!"

Lisa's bikini body regularly leaves fans breathless, and they were left spoilt when she went on a family holiday to Antigua.

Lisa's bikini body always leaves fans stunned

In one post, the former Days of Our Lives actress posed in a stunning pink bikini with an eye-catching leopard print hat.

The star simply wrote "happy" alongside the images where she showed off her toned legs and abs in a variety of fierce poses.

One incredibly complementary fan wrote: "I'm 40 and could only dream I look like that," while a second said: "Ok. You look FABULOUS. Please tell me how you do it??!!"

Lisa had a great time while on holiday with her two daughters, Delilah and Amelia, and husband, Harry Hamlin, and even showed a video of Harry dancing, adding the tune of Sylvester's You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) to the clip.

