Hoda Kotb wows with unexpected hair transformation in before-and-after video

Hanna Fillingham
Today star Hoda Kotb sparked fan reaction with an unexpected hair transformation, which she unveiled on the NBC daytime show
Hoda Kotb is renowned for her bouncy blowdry and side fringe – and never has a hair out of place.
MORE: Hoda Kotb raises serious question about daughter Hope in new video
The Today show star is rarely seen wearing her hair up, but earlier this week, she opted for a very different look during a makeover on the NBC daytime show.
The mother-of-two was captured on camera showing the before-and-after results of her new 'do, in a backstage video alongside her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who also changed up her own hairstyle for the segment.
VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make major change to their show
Hoda's after result was incredibly glamorous, showing her fringe clipped back away from her face, and her hair styled in a neat chignon held together with bobby pins.
Jenna, meanwhile, looked beautiful with her blonde hair clipped back with a gold clip.
MORE: Hoda Kotb says 'we're doing it' as she welcomes big change
MORE: Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans
Fans were quick to comment on the hair makeovers, with one writing: "Wow Hoda, that suits you!" while another wrote: "I like the new hair dos." A third added: "Love the hair up on both of you girls."
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager unveiled their stunning hair transformations
Hoda and Jenna's new 'dos followed shortly after they discovered that Today with Hoda & Jenna had been nominated for several awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards.
READ: Hoda Kotb delighted following latest health update – fans react
MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters
Along with the Today show and Today's 3rd Hour, the show was recognised by the prestigious awards board. It has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.
Hoda rarely wears her hair up - and is renowned for her bouncy blowdry
On Instagram, the NBC show posted a celebratory message, which read: "We’re honored that @TODAYshow, @3rdHourTODAY, TODAY with Hoda and Jenna and Sunday TODAY all received Daytime Emmy nominations this morning.
"We're excited and grateful for our TODAY family."
MORE: Hoda Kotb reacts to 'miracle' baby news live on air
READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession
As well as working on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-two is also one of the main anchors on the Today show, alongside Savannah Guthrie.
The NBC star is a doting mother to two young daughters
The duo were delighted earlier in the month after finally being able to sit next to each other and hug again in the studio.
READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans
READ: Everything Hoda Kotb has said about her third baby plans
This was after the American government ruled that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks or social distancing both indoors and outdoors.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.