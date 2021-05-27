Hoda Kotb wows with unexpected hair transformation in before-and-after video The Today show star looked incredible with her new look

Hoda Kotb is renowned for her bouncy blowdry and side fringe – and never has a hair out of place.

MORE: Hoda Kotb raises serious question about daughter Hope in new video

The Today show star is rarely seen wearing her hair up, but earlier this week, she opted for a very different look during a makeover on the NBC daytime show.

The mother-of-two was captured on camera showing the before-and-after results of her new 'do, in a backstage video alongside her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who also changed up her own hairstyle for the segment.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie make major change to their show

Hoda's after result was incredibly glamorous, showing her fringe clipped back away from her face, and her hair styled in a neat chignon held together with bobby pins.

Jenna, meanwhile, looked beautiful with her blonde hair clipped back with a gold clip.

MORE: Hoda Kotb says 'we're doing it' as she welcomes big change

MORE: Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans

Fans were quick to comment on the hair makeovers, with one writing: "Wow Hoda, that suits you!" while another wrote: "I like the new hair dos." A third added: "Love the hair up on both of you girls."

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager unveiled their stunning hair transformations

Hoda and Jenna's new 'dos followed shortly after they discovered that Today with Hoda & Jenna had been nominated for several awards at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

READ: Hoda Kotb delighted following latest health update – fans react

MORE: Inside Hoda Kotb's cosy NY home to raise her two daughters

Along with the Today show and Today's 3rd Hour, the show was recognised by the prestigious awards board. It has been nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Hoda rarely wears her hair up - and is renowned for her bouncy blowdry

On Instagram, the NBC show posted a celebratory message, which read: "We’re honored that @TODAYshow, @3rdHourTODAY, TODAY with Hoda and Jenna and Sunday TODAY all received Daytime Emmy nominations this morning.

"We're excited and grateful for our TODAY family."

MORE: Hoda Kotb reacts to 'miracle' baby news live on air

READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

As well as working on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-two is also one of the main anchors on the Today show, alongside Savannah Guthrie.

The NBC star is a doting mother to two young daughters

The duo were delighted earlier in the month after finally being able to sit next to each other and hug again in the studio.

READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans

READ: Everything Hoda Kotb has said about her third baby plans

This was after the American government ruled that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks or social distancing both indoors and outdoors.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.