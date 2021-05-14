Hoda Kotb says 'we're doing it' as she welcomes big change The Today show host said it feels really good

Today show host Hoda Kotb celebrated some exciting news on Friday and shared it with her fans and her co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

The pair were overjoyed to announce they no longer have to socially distance and Hoda said the big news felt "really, really good".

The friends and co-stars chatted animatedly with one another as the camera's captured their utter joy.

WATCH Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie celebrate big news on their show

"We sat apart for about 15 months," Savannah said, as Hoda joking complimented her on her minty fresh breath, before she happily blurted out: "We're doing it!"

Hoda and Savannah's change comes after a major announcement by the American government so that fully vaccinated Americas can go without masks or social distancing both indoors and outdoors.

"And that is how we got together today!" Savannah added.

Hoda and Savannah are overjoyed that COVID-19 restrictions have been eased

The news is clearly a welcome relief to the Hoda and Savannah and the rest of the country too.

It's been a challenging time for both women, both at work and at home, where they each have a family of their own.

Hoda sparked questions from fans recently when she shared a video of her adorable adopted daughters.

Americans who have been double vaccinated no longer have to wear masks or socially distance

Her social media followers were delighted when she posted a sweet clip of the girls playing together, but they were saddened to only catch a glimpse of her oldest daughter, Haley's face, and not Hope's.

In the video, the two girls were busy playing with their toys before Haley turned to face the camera and sweetly said: "Happy Mother's Day mama, I love you."

Hoda is a proud mum to her two daughters

While many of Hoda's fans were quick to comment on how adorable the four-year-old was, others quizzed the TV star on why little Hope didn't turn around to also face the camera.

Last October, Hoda revealed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show that she had filled in the paperwork to start the adoption process for baby number three.

She confirmed: "We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us too? Yes, there are.'

"Every answer is yes. Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and said it's in god's hands now, like come what may."

