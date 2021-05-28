Rebel Wilson delivers happy news with inspiring message The Australian star has been waiting to tell fans

It’s been a long time coming but Rebel Wilson was delighted to be able to deliver some incredible news to fans via social media on Friday.

The Bridesmaids actress sealed her new career as a children’s book author as she announced Bella the Brave's release date on Instagram.

Rebel showcased the book’s cute main character, Bella, with an illustration alongside an inspiring message. "I’m so excited for Bella the Brave to be released on 27 October 2021," she wrote.

"From being a shy girl growing up in Sydney’s western suburbs to becoming an international movie star, I’ve learnt many valuable life lessons.

"I’m so pumped to be able to share this knowledge with kids in a fun, entertaining and empowering way."

Her fans congratulated her and wrote: "Thank you Rebel for being an inspiration for young Australian women and women the world over," and another added: "Bella is hella cute."

Rebel was delighted to share the first look at Bella the Brave

The release date comes at a very busy time in Rebel’s career as she’s just wrapped filming of her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, and is currently shooting, Senior Year.

Rebel recently opened up about her financial struggles pre-fame when she spoke to Afterpay while shooting their advertising campaign.

She told them: “When I moved to America I had to start all over. It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned.

Rebel has come a long way since she first moved to the US

"My car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America. I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The hit movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her fortune in just ten years.

Rebel began working on her children's book back in October 2020 and announced it to fans.

At the time she told them: "Just started work with @hachettekidsanz on my first children's book series called BELLA THE BRAVE for Australia and New Zealand, kids aged 3+."

She revealed details of her Bella the Brave books and said: "It's about lessons I've learned in my life and what's turned me into the person I am today."

