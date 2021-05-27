Rebel Wilson lives out cheerleader fantasy – and she looks amazing The actress was on set of new film Senior Year

Rebel Wilson looked slimmer than ever as she rocked a cheerleader uniform on the set of her new movie Senior Year.

The Australian actress – who appears to have now lost more than her goal of 30kg – shared a number of clips of herself in character on Instagram on Thursday.

Rebel stood in front of co-star Chris Parnell as she pulled a number of cheerleader poses, including the famous 'spirit fingers' from the 2001 film Bring It On.

Wearing a green, white and gold uniform which featured a short, pleated skirt and an oversized green bow in her hair, Rebel looked gorgeous and certainly ready to cheer.

"Living my BRING IT ON fantasy in #SeniorYear," Rebel wrote in the caption, as she revealed the film's March 2022 release date.

Her fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "You look stunning as always!" A second said: "Perfection!" A third added: "Way to go!!!! You look amazing!"

According to Deadline, Senior Year follows a cheerleader (played by Rebel) who wakes after a 20-year coma and returns to high school.

Rebel's character attempts to regain her status and claim the prom-queen crown which had eluded her two decades earlier.

The actress is one of the most in-demand in Hollywood at the moment, but there was a time when she was surviving on just $60 a week.

Rebel made some major revelations about her finances while shooting an advertising campaign, Pay Better, for Afterpay.

The 41-year-old admitted times were incredibly tough when she left her home country to embark on a career in Hollywood and admitted: "When I moved to America I had to start all over.

"It was a huge financial risk, and I remember selling everything I owned; my car, my Apple computer that I loved, every single possession to fund coming to America.

"I started from nothing, and I remember living on about $60 a week for a year, until Bridesmaids came out, and I got consistent work after that."

The hit movie was released in 2011 meaning Rebel has amassed her $22million fortune in just ten years.

