Rebel Wilson oozes confidence in beautiful blue jacket and red top She was in charge!

Rebel Wilson looks sensational, and the Pitch Perfect star exuded confidence as she strutted in style in a new video.

The star appeared to be outside a club, in a beautiful outfit consisting of a blue jacket and a red top.

To the tune of Justin Bieber's Peaches, the actress strutted towards the camera, glancing idly off, before focusing down the lens.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films home tour during birthday celebrations

Fans were loving how confident the Pooch Perfect host looked in the clip, as one said: "That confidence though! It's shining through!"

"Yes! High five," posted another, while a third added: "Ummm, roll me in what you having!"

And those fans were far from the only ones who picked up on her confidence, as the comments were flooded with tonnes of supportive posts for Rebel.

In an interview with Who What Wear, the star opened up about finding new feelings of self-worth after hitting her 40s.

Fans noticed Rebel's confidence

She explained that being in her 40s was great as she was "experienced enough, but you're still young enough to crush it, but now you know how to take the right steps after going through all the struggles of your 20s and 30s."

Speaking out on body confidence, the star said that beauty comes "in all shapes and sizes" and that she realised that overindulging in what she believed to be comfort foods was actually a way of herself not loving herself.

The star also spoke about how "beauty fades" and even though she's putting "hot pics up on Instagram", she isn't someone who "traded on my looks".

"I had a snaggle tooth, and I was really overweight, but I did have a unique personality and unique talents," she said about herself in her 20s. "I didn't care about all that other stuff, I cared about trying to be the best unique version of myself."

And like she said, Rebel often posts jaw-dropping pictures on her social media platforms, and recently debuted an incredible new hairdo.

The star opened up about finding self-worth

The star showcased her figure in skinny, black jeans and a Pooch Perfect bomber jacket and she swished her super long locks over her shoulder.

Rebel is working on numerous projects this year and she’s been documenting her hectic schedule on Instagram.

She recently wrapped filming of her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, in the UK, and managed to fit in a very quick trip back to her home in LA before kickstarting her next project.

