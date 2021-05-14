Rebel Wilson teases new romance with red hot photo The star has been single since February

Rebel Wilson is ready for love! Months after her romance with Jacob Busch came to an end, the Pooch Perfect host has revealed she’s open to finding Mr. Right.

Rebel shared a breathtaking selfie on Instagram and her red hot look and poignant caption said it all.

"Open door, open book, open heart," she wrote alongside the photo of herself looking very glam.

Her fans fell over themselves to compliment her and called Rebel, "beautiful," and, "inspiring," with many more offering to take her out on a date!

The star - who is currently working in the UK - shared her "single" status back in February as she headed off to the Super Bowl.

She'd been dating the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty since 2019 before she embarked on her year of health which saw her lose more than 65lbs.

Rebel said her heart was open

Rebel opened up about Jacob while they were together during an Instagram Live session. She said: "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department.

"But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend,"

While the romance wasn't meant to be and they quietly parted ways, it looks like Rebel is ready to get back on the dating bandwagon.

Rebel is ready to date again after her breakup with Jacob in February 2021

It's not the only way Rebel is looking towards her future either. She previously revealed has frozen her eggs so she can potentially become a mum if, and when, the time is right.

The Australian star appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said.

"Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

