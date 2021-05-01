Rebel Wilson looks incredible to mark bittersweet milestone The Pooch Perfect host recently lost more than 65lbs

Rebel Wilson was full of gratitude on Saturday when she took to social media with a heartfelt message - and she looked stunning.

The multi-talented star has been in the UK filming her new movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, and now it’s finally come to an end.

Rebel posted a short video from a boat on Instagram thanking the crew for their amazing work.

The sun was setting and Rebel wowed with hot-pink lipstick and beach-blown hair. She gave fans a look at her surroundings in Liverpool and called it, "beautiful".

Rebel looked radiant as she wrapped filming with her crew

The film wrap is a bittersweet one for Rebel who has loved making the movie, which is her first non-comedic role - something she's wanted for a long time.

She previously opened up about her desire to take on a more serious acting project and admitted it was part of the reason she decided to overhaul her health and lose more than 65lbs.

She told the Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

Rebel's had to wear some risqué wardrobe choices

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

Rebel will no doubt be returning to her home in Los Angeles now that her work in England is done and will kickstart her next project.

She's enjoyed filming in the UK

She took time out at the end of 2020 to visit health retreats and go on COVID-approved vacations, knowing that she had a busy year ahead of her.

In February she announced she will be bringing her comedy genius to the upcoming cheerleading film, Senior Year, about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year-long coma and heads back to high school to claim the prom queen crown!

