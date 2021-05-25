Harry Redknapp breaks silence after son Jamie's baby news Congratulations are in order for Jamie and Frida

On Sunday, model Frida Andersson announced the news that she and boyfriend Jamie Redknapp were expecting their first child together.

Frida confirmed the news after she took to the comments section on Sunday night on a Sun article to respond to congratulatory messages.

And now Jamie's dad, Harry Redknapp, has responded to the joyous news that he is to become a grandfather for the sixth time.

When asked about the news by Julia Hartley-Brewer on talkRADIO, the I'm a Celeb star was overwhelmed with joy.

"Yeah, great, I'm really pleased," he said. "It's good news, so looking forward to that and it's exciting times."

Julia then jokingly asked the former football manager if it got "less exciting" after the sixth grandchild, but Harry said he "enjoyed spending time with the grandkids" and that he enjoyed watching them play sports, whether it be football or rugby.

Both Jamie and Frida are already parents, with Jamie being a father to sons Charley and Beau with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Harry was overjoyed at the prospect of becoming a grandfather again

Meanwhile Frida is mother to four sons with her ex-husband, Jonathan Lourie, a hedge-fund manager.

Whilst her children feature on her Instagram profile, the mother-of-four always protects their faces and keeps them hidden from the pics, as well as their names. Most recently, she simply referred to one of her sons as "A".

And there's no love lost between Frida and Jonathan, as the 58-year-old was among the first to congratulate the model over her big news.

Jamie and Frida have been dating since August 2020 after being introduced by mutual friends.

Harry has been with his wife Sandra since 1963, with the pair tying the knot in 1967 after four years of dating.

Jamie is already a doting dad to two sons

During his time in the jungle, Harry often waxed lyrical about his wife, and last year he revealed the sweet way that she helped him cope with the lockdown.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, he said: "Sandra really has helped me. Without her doing I wouldn't have a clue – I'm useless. She's picked it up very well."

He jokily added: "She wants pay at the moment for all the work she's done."

