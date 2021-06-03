Salma Hayek shares surprising picture for incredibly poignant reason The Frida actress does a lot of charity work for good causes

Salma Hayek is one of the most famous stars in Hollywood and often puts her high profile to good use.

Most recently, the Frida actress shared a powerful post on Instagram, featuring a limited-edition painting of herself.

The intricate artwork featured several layers including a delicate lace-style finish, and had been created by artist Olivier Masmonteil in aid of a good cause – helping women in difficulty and victims of violence.

Salma Hayek reveals the beauty secret to her youthful appearance

The painting is available to buy on charity Together-Her's website for €490.

Detailing the inspiring project in the caption of her post, Salma wrote: "This is a limited edition by the artist @oliviermasmonteil available on @togeth_her.

"The sales will benefit La Maison Care dedicated to women in difficulty or victims of violence #paris #togethHerMadameFigaro."

Salma Hayek shared an incredible portrait of herself for a good cause

Fans were quick to comment on the beautiful picture, with one writing: "This is so beautiful," while another wrote: "I love this portrait, thank you for all the philanthropic work." A third added: "Bravo Salma."

The Hollywood star has had an incredibly busy few months, splitting her time between London and LA – where she has been promoting her upcoming film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which hits cinemas in the US on 16 June.

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you that you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram.

The Hollywood star has had an incredibly busy few months

"Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

When she's not busy working, Salma enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with her family.

The actress is married to French billionaire Francois Henri-Pinault, who celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

The popular actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram, and later enjoyed further festivities when her family marked French Mother's Day.

The star posted a gorgeous throwback photo of herself and her daughter Valentina, 13, as a little girl to mark the occasion.

She wrote: "Thank you my darling for posting this today. Bonne fêtes des mères en France."

Salma with her husband and daughter Valentina

While it's been a few weeks of celebrations for Salma, she recently shocked fans when she revealed she suffered a near-fatal battle with COVID-19.

She confessed to Variety that she spent seven weeks in isolation and was even put on oxygen.

The mother-of-one kept her battle a secret from her fans but said that even now, one year later, she hasn't fully regained her energy.

