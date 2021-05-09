Salma Hayek stuns fans as a blonde in captivating new video – and she looks so different! The Frida actress suits any hair colour!

Salma Hayek has captivated her fans on social media with her latest video over the weekend – and she looks incredible!

The Frida actress took to Instagram to share a trailer for her upcoming film, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, in which she stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Hollywood star has reprised her role as Sonia in the much-anticipated sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, and has transformed her appearance for the part.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals secret to youthful appearance

In the latest promo, Salma rocks blonde hair in one action-packed scene – and it suits her just as much as her iconic dark locks.

The star's fans were quick to react to the trailer on social media, with many expressing their excitement for the movie's release date in June.

"I'm so looking forward to it, I can't wait to see," one wrote, while another commented: "I can't wait to see this!" A third added: "I loved the first movie and I can't wait to see this sequel."

Salma Hayek looked incredible with blonde hair in her latest movie trailer

The film hits cinemas in the US from 16 June, and Salma recently shared a first-look trailer on Instagram, alongside the message: "Here's a little taster of what's coming at you June 16 only in theaters. Don't mess with Sonia."

The Mexican-born star has an action-packed role in the upcoming flick too.

"Never let anyone tell you you are too old," she wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

The Frida actress is no stranger to transforming her look

This isn't the only movie Salma has starred in recently. The actress sported another transformation in her recent film Bliss, which saw her play the role of mysterious Isobel alongside Owen Wilson in the Amazon film.

The star rocked body tattoos and bold makeup for the look, and had a great time getting into character.

It's been a busy time for Salma, who has been spending time in LA with her family over the past few weeks.

Salma also recently starred in movie Bliss - rocking another new look

The actress originally flew to the States to present an award at the Golden Globes, and made the most of her time there with her husband and daughter.

The Hollywood star splits her time between LA and London – where she is primarily based.

