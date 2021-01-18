Salma Hayek wows with natural hair colour in gorgeous beach photos The Frida actress is naturally beautiful – and isn't afraid to embrace change!

Salma Hayek is often complimented on her natural beauty and the Frida actress regularly shares makeup-free selfies on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Salma Hayek leaves fans speechless in latest swimsuit video

And what's more, over the years, the Hollywood star has also been showcasing her natural hair colour.

While Salma has dark brown hair, she has white roots, and has been sharing some beautiful photos on social media of herself fully embracing them.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek reveals beauty secret to youthful appearance

In one picture from taken on the beach, the mother-of-one wrote alongside it: "Proud of my white hair."

MORE: Salma shows off incredible beach body for this exciting reason: NEW!

MORE: Salma Hayek's fans defend her weight in throwback photo

Another photo on social media The actress recently posted an incredibly honest before-and-after photo taken over the summer, where she revealed her grey roots in the before photo.

Salma Hayek embraces her white roots - and she looks gorgeous!

"In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots," she wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You are beautiful before and after," while another wrote: "Salma you are extremely beautiful lady with grey or without. Natural." A third added: "You are beautiful either way."

MORE: Salma Hayek shows off her toned abs in throwback photo which divides fans

Salma - who only dyes her hair for work - previously opened up about her natural hair colour in an interview with the New York Times, admitting she prefers to keep it natural when she can.

Salma often posts proud photos highlighting her grey hair

The 54-year-old said: "It’s my natural colour, and it’s my natural white hairs. One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it.

"I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life," she said.

READ: Salma Hayek sparks reaction after sharing selfie from bath inside London home

Salma continued: "My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working. I use Nuance hair oil to take down the frizz."

Expanding on the subject during an interview with Holmes Place, Salma added: "I don't dye [my hair] because I am curious to see how I am going to look with this.

The Frida actress only dyes her hair for work

"I am sure in the next movie they will say sorry you will have to dye it but I am enjoying watching them come in."

The star added that she has the same attitude when it comes to having any cosmetic procedures. She said: "I don't have any Botox. Maybe later I will change my mind but for now, I am comfortable being fifty. I am comfortable in my own skin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.