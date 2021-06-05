Andy Murray had an important update to share with fans on Friday in a rare personal message on Instagram.

The tennis champion revealed that he has had his first COVID-19 vaccination as he praised key workers and scientists in a heartfelt post.

Sharing a photo of him in his car pointing to a plaster on his jabbed arm and proudly holding up his vaccination card, Andy penned: "That first jab feeling!

"Very grateful to have joined the millions of people who have received their Covid-19 vaccine. Huge thanks to all the scientists and key workers that have helped navigate us through the last 18 months."

He added: "As a @unicef_uk Ambassador, I know how much donating to a cause such as VaccinAid can save lives. So please get your vaccine when it's offered to you and then donate if you can, so others around the world can get theirs at www.vaccinaid.org (link in bio)."

Signing off, Andy said: "Looking forward to being back out on the court and seeing you all again soon!"

Andy is notoriously private and rarely shares details on social media about his personal life. In fact, his latest news is only his second post on Instagram since welcoming his fourth child in March.

Andy and wife Kim Sears made no announcement about their new arrival, and he declined to confirm via his management when asked whether they have another son or daughter.

The couple, who married in the tennis star's native Scotland in April 2015, are already the proud parents to two daughters and a son – Sophia, five, Edie, three, and son Teddy, who turned one last October.

Last year, he gave a rare insight into the dynamic between his children, telling The Times: "It can be difficult because the eldest are always wanting - and getting - your attention, whereas the youngest one is left fighting for it a little bit more.

"But he's a lot more interested in the active stuff, so far. He's always moving around, and gets motivated by balls all around him. He just wants to throw and chase balls the whole time, whereas the two girls were a little bit more mellow [at his age] - so it's quite different."

