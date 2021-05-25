Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas take family on sunny holiday to Spain The family have reportedly been there for over a week

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have travelled to one of their favourite islands to enjoy a sunny family holiday – Mallorca, in Spain.

The couple have been on the island for over a week, even though they've decided not to publicly share any holiday photos on social media.

They're accompanied by their two children, Carys and Dylan, and Michael's oldest son Cameron and his family.

Strict COVID-19 restrictions are still in place in Mallorca, meaning that they are unable to eat inside a restaurant and they have to wear masks at all times. They can, however, eat on a terrace or enjoy an ice cream in the outdoors, which they were pictured doing this week.

Catherine, Michael and Carys were snapped fully masked whilst taking a stroll through the streets of Palma de Mallorca. In one adorable snap, husband and wife can be seen sharing an ice cream.

Michael Douglas and daughter Carys share a sweet embrace

Another picture shows Michael hugging his daughter, who recently graduated with honours for her International Baccalaureate.

The whole family are staying in their mansion, located in S'Estaca. The property was bought by the actor and his then-wife Diandra Luker in 1990 for $3.5million.

Following their divorce, they signed an agreement that allowed them to share the house. In 2014, the property was put on the market and after no successful offers, it was taken off.

The couple's home in Mallorca

It's been reported that Michael has since bought Diandra's share and the property is now valued at around $25million.

The 190-acre property, which has undergone $7million renovations, is set on the outskirts of the village of Valldemossa, and it offers direct access to the sea through a small village S'Estaca at the bottom of the property.

The impressive mansion can accommodate up to 20 people across five apartments, a loft, and two cottages totalling almost 11,000 sq ft.

It also features a home cinema, gym and a swimming pool.