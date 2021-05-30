Kelly Ripa's closet at her $27M Manhattan townhouse is mistaken for a boutique

Hanna Fillingham
Kelly Ripa addressed confusion surrounding her incredible room inside her Manhattan townhouse in New York, during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa has an incredible home in Manhattan, where she lives with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children.
And during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan last week, the mother-of-three shared another glimpse inside her town house while discussing son Joaquin's school prom.
The proud parent was co-hosting the episode with Mark – who was filling in for Ryan Seacrest – and they shared a number of photos from the special event.
These included one of Mark helping to do up Joaquin's tie, which was taken in their walk-in closet.
The spacious area could easily have been mistaken for a shop, and Kelly was quick to explain it was in their home to stop any confusion.
After revealing that someone had commented on the image, unsure of where it had been taken, Kelly said: "It is not inside of a Men's Wearhouse, this is Mark's actual closet in our marital bedroom."
Kelly Ripa opened up about her incredible closet in her New York home
Mark then added: "You know what's interesting, none of those shirts fit me anymore. We will talk about that later..!"
Joaquin looked incredibly smart in his prom outfit, and what's more, the 18-year-old paid a touching tribute to his dad on the night by wearing his tuxedo and shoes.
It's been an exciting time for the teenager, who not only recently turned 18, but is soon set to embark on a new adventure in a new city.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with their three children
Joaquin will be flying the nest at the end of the year to head off to the University of Michigan where he will join their wrestling team.
This will be an especially big change for Kelly and Mark, whose older children, Michael, 23, and Lola, 19, both attended university far closer to home in New York.
The celebrity couple recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary
The family are used to spending time apart, as Mark often works away from home while filming Riverdale, which is set in Vancouver.
Last week, he returned to New York and spent maximum time with his wife, by even joining her at work on Live. The couple are closer than ever, and recently marked their 25th wedding anniversary.
