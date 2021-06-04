Rebel Wilson is a total beach babe in slinky black swimsuit

Rebel Wilson has again wowed fans as she took to the beach to enjoy the glorious rays of sunshine.

The Pitch Perfect star posted an up-close selfie of herself enjoying her day out, with the beautiful sandy beach and ocean stretching out in front her reflected in her sunglasses.

Rebel was stretching out on a deck chair, as she hid her beautiful blonde locks and wore a pretty pink cap, with her airpods in her ears allowing her to listen to her tunes.

But it was the star's outfit that would have caught attention as she rocked a beautiful slinky black swimsuit.

Rebel has recently been hitting the beach on a frequent occasion, and she was channelling her full Baywatch fantasy in a black swimsuit, blue sunhat and shades.

The star, who recently lost 60lbs with a strict exercise and clean eating regime, looked incredible in the scuba-style beachwear - and not surprisingly, the fan reaction to Rebel's cool beach snap was immense.

And there were plenty of comments about Rebel's gorgeous black swimsuit. "Fabulous and confident. Loving that suit!" wrote a fan.

Rebel looked sensational!

Another said: "Unbelievable transformation. Until you've gone through one, you truly don't know how hard it is. Fantastic Rebel. Keep inspiring."

And Rebel isn't the only member of her family who loves visiting the beach, as her sister, Annachi, posted some beautiful sun-soaked selfies from the Bahamas.

The Cats star's sister could practically be her twin, and if it wasn't for her brunette hairdo fans could easily have thought it was Rebel!

"Beaches be shady," she simply captioned the post and her social media followers unloaded a series of on-fire emojis and compliments.

While Annachi is sunning herself on her glorious getaway, Rebel is hard at work and just shared some very exciting news.

Rebel hits the beach on a frequent occasion

She announced her children's book, Bella the Brave's release date on Instagram. "From being a shy girl growing up in Sydney's western suburbs to becoming an international movie star, I've learnt many valuable life lessons.

"I'm so pumped to be able to share this knowledge with kids in a fun, entertaining and empowering way."

Her fans congratulated her and wrote: "Thank you Rebel for being an inspiration for young Australian women and women the world over," and another added: "Bella is hella cute."

