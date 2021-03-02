Christie Brinkley turns up the heat in sensational sparkly outfit - and fans are blown away The star looked incredibly glam

Christie Brinkley brought a little warmth to a cold winter day when she shared a gorgeous selection of photos of herself on Instagram on Tuesday.

The model had fans in awe of her appearance when took to social media to flashback to a photo shoot in which she looked amazing.

MORE: Christie Brinkley's garden in the Hamptons belongs on a movie set - see the video

Christie was wearing sky-high stilettos teamed with a sparkly suit and so much bling as she struck an elegant pose for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances up a storm during fun birthday celebrations

"Just felt like a little sparkle on this ice day," she captioned it before thanking The NY Post and her glam squad for the snapshots.

The star’s fans heaped praise upon her and wrote: "Wow," and "this look!" Others called her "beautiful," and had fallen in love with her outfit.

It doesn't seem to matter what weather is thrown at Christie, as she always manages to look impeccable.

SEE: Christie Brinkley's age-defying physique in tiny bikini leaves fans stunned

MORE: Christie Brinkley's luxury beachfront property is show-stopping

Christie put on a very glitzy display

When she was in lockdown at her home in the Caribbean she regularly posted swimsuit photos displaying her flawless physique and since she's returned to her lavish estate in the Hamptons she's continued to make some bold wardrobe choices.

Her followers adored her snow bunny look recently when she blew away the cobwebs with a beach walk, and they also loved her youthful appearance in a bold winter getup too.

Christie turned 62 this year and is now revealing some of her best-kept beauty secrets as she's collaborated with SBLA beauty.

REVEALED: The jaw-dropping celeb holiday homes you NEED to see

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in skintight workout gear as she talks 'lockdown weight gain'

Christie manages to look chic in every outfit

She announced the with a post on Instagram and wrote: "I am super excited to introduce you to @sblabeauty I am joining forces with them and their innovative creator @randijoy6 as brand ambassador and equity partner to bring you revolutionary products that really work!

She continued: "I am also excited to let you know that in the days ahead we will be starting a beauty and wellness page where I can share with you everything I have learned in my 47 year career as a model and most of all I want to hear from you... to answer your beauty wellness questions and concerns so hopefully together we can create more products tailored to your beauty needs!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.