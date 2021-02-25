Kate Hudson looks phenomenal in a tiny star bikini top The actress displayed the results of her workouts

Kate Hudson left her fans floored with new behind-the-scenes photos from a magazine shoot - and she looked amazing!

The star, 41, rocked a tiny, star bikini top which she covered with a casual shirt and fans adored her photo.

In the selfie, Kate was pouting and posing in the edgy and colourful swimwear and she captioned the photos: “Morning sunshine's! A little @instylemagazine btw photo dump. Love all my friends at Instyle."

Fans commented: "Looking gorgeous mama," and, "Hottest girl in Hollywood." Others wrote: "That bikini top is adorable," and "absolutely stunner".

Kate opened up in the interview for the magazine and revealed that despite her sunny disposition, she's not always so upbeat

She revealed: "I always think it also might be the number-one misconception of my personality, you know, is that I'm just always happy.

Kate rocked a very unique look

"When in fact, like, I'm actually quite dramatic, and you know, I've been through a lot of my own stuff, and I am not always happy.

"But I do have an optimistic gene. I must have gotten that from my mom. For me it's like a survival mechanism, you know? I'm definitely a pick up your bootstraps kind of person."

Kate has a wonderful support system and is incredibly close to her family - including her mum, Goldie Hawn.

Kate shared several behind-the-scenes photos

She is a proud mother-of-three and adores her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, who she shares her youngest child with.

Kate has even discussed having a fourth baby.

"At one point I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m done,'" she revealed on the Today show in 2019. "And then I met Danny and was like, 'Alright, I got to pump them out for him.'"

She then added: "He needs a boy. He needs his own boy."

