Ginger Zee had a special reason to celebrate on Wednesday when she shared photos along with a sweet message for fans.

The meteorologist was delighted to be able to post some family photos for a heartfelt and exciting reason.

In the photos the GMA star shared on Instagram, she was beaming and surrounded by loved ones. "Dreams do come true," she wrote. "Had a genuine girls day in @somomacounty with sis and mom in law… Northern California perfection."

Ginger had escaped the East Coast of America to sample some delights at a winery with her husband, Ben Aaron's. family.

The food, drink and view all looked unbelievably beautiful and Ginger looked to be having the time of her life.

The star hasn't been able to travel and see her in-laws due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so was thrilled to once again be back with family.

Ginger was having a well-deserved girl's trip away in wine country

Ginger shares two children with Ben, and recently got to go on vacation with her sons, Adrian and Miles.

The weatherwoman took time out from her hectic work schedule to go on a city break to Philadelphia.

Ginger recently enjoyed a vacation with her sons

"I’m taking a vacation in SILLADELPHIA" Miles has been telling people," she wrote about their trip with a post on Instagram. "I rarely get to bring the kids for work trips but wait until you see where we are this morning... we could not leave them out."

Ginger also paid a visit to the Philadelphia Zoo where they were bowled over by the dinosaur exhibit.

She thanked the zoo for having them and took plenty of videos and photos of the impressive day out which was in stark contrast to her latest adventure in wine country.

