Ginger Zee causes a stir with photo of lookalike younger sister The GMA meteorologist created a social media storm

Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee got fans talking with a snapshot of her younger sister which she shared on Instagram.

The weatherwoman took to social media to congratulate her sibling on her graduation and the photo whipped up a fan frenzy.

In the image, Elaina was standing on a balcony wearing a long, flowery dress and sneakers and Ginger’s fans couldn’t get over her look and how much she looks like her celebrity sister.

"My little sister is GRADUATING?!!! I’m so proud of you @elaina.elizabeth," Ginger captioned the post.

She was flooded with comments, with one fan writing: "So pretty! Love the tennises with her dress," and, "love the dress & where did it come from? Btw! Ur sister is gorgeous".

Others wrote: "You have the same eyes," and some went as far as to say, "twins".

Ginger celebrated her younger sister's graduation

Ginger often shares snapshots of her family, including husband Ben Aaron, and their two children but she rarely posts images of her three siblings.

She made an exception, however, when they all gathered for a less celebratory reason back in March.

Ginger and her two sisters and brother attended their beloved grandmother's funeral and she wrote a message on Instagram.

Ginger is one of four siblings

"We had the honor of celebrating our grandma’s life as we laid her to rest Saturday, and my mom got a photo of all 4 of her children, and my siblings made me stand downhill."

Ginger decided to treasure the memories of her grandmother, rather than to mourn her, and the injection of humour into her caption was appreciated by her fans.

The star's light-hearted and comedic nature shines through on her Instagram feed where she often documents her family's playful antics, much to the delight of her many followers.

