Ginger Zee's reaction to husband's bedroom guest is priceless The GMA star was out of town!

While Ginger Zee is away her husband gets to play - but you won't believe who with.

The GMA meteorologist and her beau, Ben Aaron, regularly delight fans with their cute couple's antics, and their latest interaction is no different.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo

In Ginger's absence, Ben took it upon himself to replace her in the bedroom - and he did so with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friendship goals

The TV personality shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor.

He captioned the photo: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar.

MORE: Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels

SEE: Ginger Zee's hair transformation is nothing like you'd expect

But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The Good Morning America star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."

Ben replaced Ginger with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow in her absence

Ben's social media followers thought she was hilarious and added: "Love your reply," and said the couple perfectly complement one another.

They seize any opportunity to tease one another and Ben recently shared a very different view from their bedroom. He videoed Ginger in bed, fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream.

MORE: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben

SEE: Ginger Zee suffers major makeup mishap - and we can relate

Ginger and Ben have two sons

She was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.

He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."

Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post. "I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote, and she was commended for having such a great sense of humour.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.