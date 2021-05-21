﻿
ginger-zee-ben-aaron

Ginger Zee's reaction to husband's bedroom guest is priceless

The GMA star was out of town!

Hannah Hargrave

While Ginger Zee is away her husband gets to play - but you won't believe who with. 

The GMA meteorologist and her beau, Ben Aaron, regularly delight fans with their cute couple's antics, and their latest interaction is no different. 

In Ginger's absence, Ben took it upon himself to replace her in the bedroom - and he did so with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friendship goals 

The TV personality shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor. 

He captioned the photo: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar. 

But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The Good Morning America star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."

ginger-zee-husband

Ben replaced Ginger with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow in her absence 

Ben's social media followers thought she was hilarious and added: "Love your reply," and said the couple perfectly complement one another.

They seize any opportunity to tease one another and Ben recently shared a very different view from their bedroom. He videoed Ginger in bed, fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream. 

ginger-zee-husband-children

Ginger and Ben have two sons

She was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.

He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."

Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post. "I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote, and she was commended for having such a great sense of humour. 

