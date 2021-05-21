Ginger Zee's reaction to husband's bedroom guest is priceless

Hannah Hargrave
GMA's Ginger Zee left fans amazed after discovering her husband was sleeping with this!
While Ginger Zee is away her husband gets to play - but you won't believe who with.
The GMA meteorologist and her beau, Ben Aaron, regularly delight fans with their cute couple's antics, and their latest interaction is no different.
MORE: Ginger Zee shares joyous family news with heartwarming photo
In Ginger's absence, Ben took it upon himself to replace her in the bedroom - and he did so with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow.
WATCH: GMA's Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friendship goals
The TV personality shared the hilarious image on Instagram in which he was snuggled up with an oversized cushion emblazoned with a shirtless photo of the Hollywood actor.
He captioned the photo: "When Ginger's away," and their fans went crazy for the bedtime snapshot urging Ben to reveal how they could get their hands on something similar.
MORE: Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels
SEE: Ginger Zee's hair transformation is nothing like you'd expect
But it was Ginger's quip which was the best. The Good Morning America star commented: "I have zero problems with this when I’m back tonight. See you both soon."
Ben replaced Ginger with a giant Ryan Gosling pillow in her absence
Ben's social media followers thought she was hilarious and added: "Love your reply," and said the couple perfectly complement one another.
They seize any opportunity to tease one another and Ben recently shared a very different view from their bedroom. He videoed Ginger in bed, fast asleep and having a rather interesting dream.
MORE: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben
SEE: Ginger Zee suffers major makeup mishap - and we can relate
Ginger and Ben have two sons
She was filmed stroking her arm and hand as Ben pulled a series of quizzical faces alongside his wife.
He captioned it: "She’s back at it! What the heck are you dreaming about? @ginger_zee."
Remarkably, Ginger took the clip in her stride and even commented on Ben's post. "I don’t remember but my ring says I had some good REM so that me [sic] for documenting that," she wrote, and she was commended for having such a great sense of humour.
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.