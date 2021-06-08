Ginger Zee's gorgeous new wedding photos have fans saying the same thing The GMA meteorologist wed Ben Aaron in 2014

Ginger Zee took a trip down memory lane to mark her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Ben Aaron – and she looked sensational in her bridal gown.

The GMA star shared a number of throwback photos of her wedding day in 2014, which saw her wear the most beautiful form-fitting, lace Pnina Tornai gown with a floor-sweeping veil.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares gorgeous beach selfie during family adventure

Captioning the beautiful photos, which also included some of the couple throughout the years, Ginger penned: "Seven years and I must take plenty of antihistamine because I don’t feel itchy at all.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in gorgeous white shorts

"I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART — and I always adore this first photo because it captures you— your compassion, love and dedication to us all. Happy anniversary @benaarontv."

Among the images were one of Ginger and Ben looking on at the reception, with Ben placing a hand on his new wife's waist. Another showed Ben's adorable reaction to seeing his bride enter the room for their nuptials.

Fans were quick to react, with many wishing the couple a "happy anniversary", while others gushed over Ginger's show-stopping gown.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares emotional photo of sons from poignant day

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee captivates fans in white bodysuit and heels

Ginger shared a number of photos from her 2014 wedding to Ben Aaron

"Ginger, you were so beautiful!!!! And Ben looked quite dapper and incredibly happy like he just won a great prize!!!! Happy lucky seven!" wrote one.

"Happy Anniversary to you both many more to come. I love your wedding dress, it's so beautiful," said a second, while a third added: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, your dress was lovely!"

Ginger and Ben exchanged vows during an intimate, beachside ceremony in her native Michigan, celebrating later at The Inn at Bay Harbor.

Ginger and Ben share two children

Speaking ahead of their wedding, Ginger told People magazine at the time: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life."

The couple now live in New York City with their two young sons, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.