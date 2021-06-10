Holly Willoughby's sunbathing picture leaves fans confused

Holly Willoughby headed out into her garden on Wednesday to enjoy the 27-degree heat that took over London – and couldn't help but take a selfie to share with fans.

MORE: Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning garden at £3million London home

Posing with her Ray-Ban sunglasses and her Panama hat, her followers were left mistaken about her location – with some believeing she had travelled to Portugal, which is now on the Government's amber list.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

Holly simply captioned the snap with a sun emoji, and one fan was quick to comment: "Glad to see you managed to get to Portugal."

READ: Holly Willoughby apologises as she spoils surprise live on This Morning

RELATED: Controversial home renovation plans revealed: Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, more

A second added: "Quarantine when home then," whilst a third simply asked: "Where are you Holly?"

Holly is no stranger to Portugal; she has visited the country for years during her summer holidays. The presenter usually spends several weeks with her family, including her husband Dan Baldwin and her three children, Belle, Harry and Chester, in the exclusive five-star resort of Quinta do Lago in the Algarve.

Holly Willoughby posted a sunbathing selfie on Wednesday

Her co-star Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie have also holidayed with them at the same time, as have Marvin and Rochelle Homes.

The last time the presenter visited her favourite holiday destination was in 2020, but it was cut short so she could quarantine ahead of her return to This Morning.

Whilst Holly is not sunbathing on a sandy Atlantic beach, she is enjoying her free time in the gorgeous garden of her £3million London property.

The 40-year-old has given several looks inside the gorgeous outdoor space over the years, and it features a very large and pristine lawn as well as gorgeous rattan furniture.

The mother-of-three also has an egg-shaped BBQ which she will no doubt use this weekend when temperatures hit 28 degrees.