Holly Willoughby sparks major fan reaction with new family video The This Morning star shared a short clip on Instagram

Holly Willoughby had a big reason to celebrate on Monday. The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a short clip in honour of her mum Linda’s 73rd birthday – and it certainly got fans talking!

The candid video shows Linda blowing out the candle on her birthday dessert in a restaurant. "Happy birthday beautiful mamma [bear]… love you [love heart]," Holly wrote.

Her followers were quick to comment on Linda's incredibly youthful appearance – and the striking resemblance between mother and daughter. "Happy birthday! And I'll have whatever you're having, you look incredible!" one remarked, while a second noted: "You're so like your beautiful Mum, I hope she's having a lovely day xxx."

A third wrote: "Your mum could pass for being 20 years younger! She looks utterly incredible for being in her 70's!" And a fourth admitted: "I thought that was your sister!!"

Holly celebrated mum Linda's birthday on Instagram

Holly, 40, is incredibly close to both her parents. Lynne and Terry have been married since 1977 and Holly previously spoke about their aspirational romance. She told the Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they’re a real team.

"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

The This Morning star is very close to her parents

Holly has been married to Dan Baldwin since August 2007 and together they share three children: Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and six-year-old Chester. The TV star previously described being a mum as "my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right" in an Instagram post.

She added: "I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world... fill them with love... That's what mine did…"

