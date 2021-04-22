Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio shares glimpse inside Barbie-themed bedroom The First Wives Club star and Kurt Russell are doting grandparents to seven grandchildren

Goldie Hawn has a close-knit family who all live near each other in LA, meaning the First Wives Club star is able to see her children and grandchildren regularly.

The families all have incredible homes, and on Wednesday, the star's son, Oliver Hudson, shared a fun video featuring his daughter Rio, seven, inside her Barbie-themed bedroom.

The talented actor had posted footage of Rio telling him off for trying to do a workout in her bedroom.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio shares a look inside her pink-themed bedroom

"Daddy, just do it in your room!" she exclaimed.

Rio's bedroom was everything a little girl could dream of, with a pink dressing table and a three-floor Barbie house, complete with a slide.

Oliver shares Rio and sons Bohdi, 11, and Wilder, 13, with wife Erinn Bartlett.

The doting dad is also an uncle to a niece and three nephews.

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio has a Barbie-themed bedroom

His sister Kate Hudson is mum to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani, and his younger brother Wyatt Russell welcomed his first baby in December with wife Meredith Hagner – a son named Buddy.

The Hollywood star loves nothing more than spending time with his children, but has ruled out having any more kids in the future.

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Oliver admitted that he was happy with his family unit the way it was.

Goldie with son Oliver Hudson

He was then reminded that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother.

"Yes, that sounds like Kate," Oliver replied. He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

The doting dad also revealed that Rio in particular was incredibly good at looking after her younger cousins.

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their children and grandchildren

He said: "It was great when we added another little girl to the mix, and Rani is amazing.

"They are two peas in a pod and Rio is so nurturing towards her. She babysits her even though she doesn’t have the qualifications."

