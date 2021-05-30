Goldie Hawn's grandson steals the show in new family video with famous dad Oliver Hudson is a doting father to three children, who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren, and they are all showing signs of being future stars!

Most recently, Goldie's son Oliver Hudson shared a fun video featuring his oldest son Wilder, 13, and it made quite the impression!

In the video, Oliver was belting out the words to Bon Jovi's I'll Be There For You while making a coffee in the kitchen.

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson reveals how he upset Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

In the background of the footage, Wilder looked on unfazed by his dad's singing, as he got on with his own food making in the kitchen.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "It's the son acting as if this is completely normal behaviour for me," while another wrote: "Your son just made this video even better." A third added: "I love how the kids are like 'just a typical day with dad'".

Oliver is also father to Bohdi, 11, and Rio, seven, and shares his three kids with wife Erinn Bartlett.

Oliver Hudson's son Wilder stole the show in a fun new video

As well as Oliver's three children, Goldie is also grandmother to Kate Hudson's three children – Ryder, 17, Bingham, seven, and Rani, two, and her son Wyatt Russell's son Buddy, who was born in December.

While Buddy is currently Goldie's youngest grandchild, it sounds like she may have more in the future!

Oliver recently opened up about his family life in an interview with HELLO!, and while he admitted that he was "done" with having any more kids, he wouldn't be surprised if his sister Kate had another baby.

Goldie Hawn is a doting grandmother and mother

During the chat, he was then reminded that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother.

"Yes, that sounds like Kate," Oliver replied.

He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

The doting dad also revealed that Rio in particular was incredibly good at looking after her younger cousins.

The Hollywood star has seven grandchildren

He said: "It was great when we added another little girl to the mix, and Rani is amazing.

"They are two peas in a pod and Rio is so nurturing towards her. She babysits her even though she doesn’t have the qualifications."

