Oliver Hudson melts hearts with adorable family photo alongside emotional tribute to his children The Hollywood star shares children Bohdi, Wilder and Rio with wife Erinn Bartlett

Oliver Hudson loves nothing more than being a dad, and was overcome with emotion as he thought about his kids earlier this week.

MORE: Oliver Hudson announces exciting news - and Kate Hudson has unexpected reaction

Goldie Hawn's son took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback photo of his three children, Bohdi, Wilder and Rio, lined up in car seats while sitting in the garden.

In the caption, the Hollywood actor wrote: "This just popped up in my photos.. I'm crying and don’t know why.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Goldie Hawn's famous family

"Looking back at old photos elicits so many feelings.. it's overwhelming but I love being a dad.. #mycrew."

Kate Hudson was one of the first to comment on her brother's post, writing: "Yeah you do. And you're great at it. Super dad," while Meredith Hagner – who is married to Wyatt Russell – wrote: "Dead. Best kids, best dad. So captures each essence."

Kyle Richards also commented, writing: "Omg so beautiful."

Oliver Hudson paid tribute to his three children - Wilder, Bohdi and Rio

Fellow parents, meanwhile, related to how Oliver was feeling.

"It goes by so quickly. Crying is good for the soul. You're an awesome dad," one wrote, while another responded: "Oh man. Same. I love it. I cry when I see the old photos too. Fatherhood is such a gift."

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares gorgeous poolside photo at home in LA

READ: Goldie Hawn's family's baby joy as star becomes grandmother again

Oliver shares his children with wife Erinn Bartlett, and lives in LA close to his siblings as well as mum Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

The Hollywood star loves nothing more than spending time with his children, but has ruled out having any more kids in the future.

Oliver is Goldie Hawn's oldest child

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Oliver admitted that he was happy with his family unit the way it was.

He was then reminded that Kate had once commented that she would consider having another child to beat her brother. "Yes, that sounds like Kate," Oliver replied.

SEE: Goldie Hawn's mini-me granddaughter steals the show in must-see photo

MORE: Kate Hudson's unusual living situation revealed with boyfriend - and it involves Goldie Hawn!

He added that he was prepared to give her that title: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

Goldie and Kurt Russell with their children and grandchildren

The doting dad also revealed that Rio in particular was incredibly good at looking after her younger cousins.

He said: "It was great when we added another little girl to the mix, and Rani is amazing.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are twins in new family photo

MORE: Kate Hudson's baby number 4 - everything she's said

"They are two peas in a pod and Rio is so nurturing towards her. She babysits her even though she doesn’t have the qualifications."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.