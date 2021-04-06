Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are twins in rare family photo inside stylish home The famous family have the sweetest relationship!

Fans were seeing double as Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson posed in a new family photo over the weekend.

The celebrity mother-daughter duo looked incredible alike as they stood side-by-side in a sweet picture taken inside Kate's stylish kitchen at her family home in LA.

The pair were joined in the snapshot by two of the Music star's children, Ryder and Rani, and fans on Instagram were quick to comment on their close family bond.

"Love your family my family are just like yours, lovely, funny and kind," while another wrote: "Such a beautiful moment." A third added: "What a beautiful bunch!"

Kate's picture was accompanied by a heartwarming message as she encouraged her followers to help her support the United Nation's World Food Programme.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn with the Music star's children Ryder and Rani

She wrote: "My role as a mother to my beautiful children is my most important – and there isn’t a thing I would not do for my family.

"For millions of women around the world, the United Nations World Food Programme is their only means of survival to feed their families.

"Now, because of COVID-19, the number of people relying on support from WFP continues to grow exponentially.

Goldie and Kate are incredibly close

"Join the WFP’s mission in empowering women facing inequality and hunger, and visit wfpusa.org to learn more and join me in lending your voice to this important mission."

Goldie and Kate live nearby - in fact they're neighbours - and are also near to Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and their respective families.

The Almost Famous star is incredibly close to her mother and if she had it her way, she would move even nearer to the iconic actress.

"She’s down the street," Kate told People magazine. "We’re literally neighbours. “Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist."

Goldie and Kate with Oliver Hudson, Danny Fujikawa and Rani

Not only that, but Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa live in the very house Kate grew up in.

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later.

Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate.

