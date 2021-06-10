Ginger Zee shares ocean-bound swimsuit photos for important reason The mum-of-two had something to say

GMA's Ginger Zee had a message to deliver on Wednesday and she did so with some truly incredible photos.

The popular meteorologist took to Instagram to share underwater snapshots alongside some powerful words.

MORE: Ginger Zee says 'dreams do come true' in celebratory post

In the images, Ginger was swimming with magnificent-looking wildlife, including jellyfish and sharks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in short white shorts for day at an oyster farm

Her lengthy, but important post read: "The access I’ve had to our world’s oceans is a gift — I respect their powers, their energy and their purity.

"From what we eat to how we get rid of our waste... we are negatively impacting them. Please consider every action because a healthy ocean is necessary for our livelihoods.

MORE: Ginger Zee's gorgeous new wedding photos have fans saying the same thing

READ: Ginger Zee sparks debate after revealing text exchange with husband Ben

"@unep :With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished.

Ginger shared a selection of diving photos

"To protect and preserve the ocean and all it sustains, we must create a new balance, rooted in true understanding of the ocean and how humanity relates to it. We must build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed by lessons from the past. #WorldOceansDay."

Ginger is passionate about protecting the planet and recently shot an environmental programme for ABC News Live.

MORE: Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels

SEE: Ginger Zee's husband posts unexpected video of her in their bedroom

Ginger is also teaching her children to care for the planet

She shared behind-the-scenes photos from her adventures on social media and wrote: "Dreaming about the fresh oysters we ate this week in a shoot for #ItsNotTooLate — can't wait to share the story of a pandemic + oyster farmers + @nature_org finding SOLUTIONS to an environmental and financial problem. This Thursday on @abcnewslive."

Ginger considers the environment even when it comes to her wardrobe choices. The star recently revealed she regularly rents her outfits in a bid to help climate change.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.

"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.