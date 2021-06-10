Hannah Hargrave
Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee stunned fans with some photos she shared of herself in swimwear for a very important reason
GMA's Ginger Zee had a message to deliver on Wednesday and she did so with some truly incredible photos.
The popular meteorologist took to Instagram to share underwater snapshots alongside some powerful words.
In the images, Ginger was swimming with magnificent-looking wildlife, including jellyfish and sharks.
WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in short white shorts for day at an oyster farm
Her lengthy, but important post read: "The access I’ve had to our world’s oceans is a gift — I respect their powers, their energy and their purity.
"From what we eat to how we get rid of our waste... we are negatively impacting them. Please consider every action because a healthy ocean is necessary for our livelihoods.
"@unep :With 90% of big fish populations depleted, and 50% of coral reefs destroyed, we are taking more from the ocean than can be replenished.
Ginger shared a selection of diving photos
"To protect and preserve the ocean and all it sustains, we must create a new balance, rooted in true understanding of the ocean and how humanity relates to it. We must build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed by lessons from the past. #WorldOceansDay."
Ginger is passionate about protecting the planet and recently shot an environmental programme for ABC News Live.
Ginger is also teaching her children to care for the planet
She shared behind-the-scenes photos from her adventures on social media and wrote: "Dreaming about the fresh oysters we ate this week in a shoot for #ItsNotTooLate — can't wait to share the story of a pandemic + oyster farmers + @nature_org finding SOLUTIONS to an environmental and financial problem. This Thursday on @abcnewslive."
Ginger considers the environment even when it comes to her wardrobe choices. The star recently revealed she regularly rents her outfits in a bid to help climate change.
In a Twitter post, she wrote: "Fashion is a big part of my job. But I always want to be as sustainable as possible. Renting is best for me.
"Fashion is responsible for at least 8% of global carbon emissions (bigger impact than air travel) and up to 20% of our waste water."
