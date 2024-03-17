Jennifer Lopez dotes on stepson Samuel, 12, in courtside photos with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed some quality time with her husband, Ben Affleck and stepson, Samuel Garner Affleck, on Saturday night. Heading to the Crypto.com Arena in California, the trio watched in awe as the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors.

Spotted laughing and chatting away as they sat courtside; at one point Jennifer proudly rested her hands on Samuel's shoulders. An exciting night for the 12-year-old basketball fan, Jennifer and Ben made the night even more memorable for a beaming Samuel by introducing him to renowned point guard, Stephen Curry.

A star-studded event to be sure, Kim Kardashian and her son, Saint West, were also among the crowds on Saturday. After spotting her good friend, Bad Bunny, in the arena, Jennifer made a point of saying hello to the rapper.

Jennifer and Ben – who married in July 2022 – have taken special care to blend their families. Through her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, the music star is a proud parent to twins Emme and Max, 16. Meanwhile, Ben shares daughters Violet Anne, 18, and Seraphina Rose, 15, and son, Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Speaking to Vogue in November 2022, JLo explained: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far.

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Reflecting on Ben's relationship with his ex-wife, the singer hailed Jennifer Garner as an "an amazing co-parent," adding that "they work really well together."

Full of praise for husband Ben, the Jenny from the Block singer has also noted how amazing he's been with her own children. During a 2023 appearance on The View, Jennifer said: "It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen.

"He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things."

Echoing this sentiment while chatting to Hoda Kotb on Today, Jennifer raved: "Well, he's a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there's us.

"He's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I."