Kate Garraway has expressed her gratitude following an incident that took place during her family holiday to Cornwall. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed her mother was rushed to hospital after taking an "unfortunate tumble".

"Just when you thought (hoped!) I hadn't had a new reason to thank the #nhs recently - cue an unfortunate tumble from my mum on the way to the beach & and a broken foot and twisted ankle," she explained.

The mum-of-two, who spent half term in the coastal county with her children Darcey and Billy as well as her parents, shared a photo of her mum sitting inside a car with a boot on her fractured foot.

She added: "Thanks to the typically wonderful #nhs team at #bodmin hospital and particularly wonderful Ruth we managed to get her booted and safely home for further treatment. You were all so kind - thank you so much.

"And thanks to @peugeotuk (again) for lending us a car with enough room for her to keep her leg stretched out for the whole journey (although it did mean my Dad was relegated for the first time ever to the back seat, where he really enjoyed defining the expression 'back seat driver'!!!)" [sic]

Earlier on in the week, Kate returned to social media after nearly three weeks away to give fans a look at her "emotional" half-term vacation.

Kate shared this snap of her mum with the nurse after the accident

Captioning the video, the mother-of-two thanked her in-laws for helping her with her husband Derek Draper, writing: "#paradise Thanks to the wonderful mum dad & sisters draper for coming down to be with Derek (with nurses too of course) so I could take my mum dad, Darcey & Billy to Cornwall.

"And thanks so so much to @peugeotuk for lending us a car to get us there! We got to see my brother, aunts, uncles, cousins & new baby cousins! None of us have been able to get to see each other since Xmas 2019."

She continued: "So much love & v emotional - not that it made our annual football match any less competitive!!! Hope you have all had a great #halfterm xxx #specialmemories."

