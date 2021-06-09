Amy Robach enjoys sweet reunion after sharing major health update The GMA star looked gorgeous in white

Amy Robach wasted no time in reuniting with her friend after sharing some major health news with her fans.

The Good Morning America star revealed on Tuesday that she has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and celebrated by enjoying a day out with fashion designer pal, Marissa Webb.

Amy looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a pair of wide-legged white pants and a camel-coloured tank top as she posed on a street corner with her arms wrapped around Marissa.

Captioning the happy snap, Amy wrote: "Vaccinated and it feels so good #reunited."

Many of her fans were delighted with her health update, with one writing: "Beauty x2. Congratulations fellow vaccine graduates."

A second said: "Yes, it feels great. Thank you for sharing this precious picture with us," and a third simply added: "Beautiful ladies."

Amy appears to have had both her COVID-19 jabs

Amy appears to now be fully vaccinated after revealing at the beginning of April that she had received a jab during a reunion with her lookalike mother.

The TV star's happy news comes after she mourned the death of her beloved grandfather last week, penning a beautiful tribute to him on Instagram.

Alongside a series of photos of her late relative throughout his life, she wrote: "RIP Grandfather - what a beautiful send-off for a beautiful man - 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren - 98 years young and beloved by so many.

Amy paid tribute to her late grandfather on Instagram

"He’s with my grandmother now, his wife of 70 years, and leaves a legacy of love, gratitude, joy and service for us all to continue every day we walk this earth. 'What is grief, if not love persevering'."

Amy's fans commented with compassion. One wrote: "Sending you hugs and lifting you up in prayers. What a wonderful life he lived," while another said: "My condolences Amy. What a remarkable man."

