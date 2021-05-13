Christina Anstead's ex-husband injured in mystery accident The Flip or Flop star shares a young son with her ex

Christina Anstead’s ex-husband, Ant Anstead, suffered a painful-sounding injury which resulted in stitches - and fans are eager to know what happened.

The British TV presenter revealed he had been in an accident with a post he shared on Instagram.

Ant looked rough and ready with a mechanical car part in his hand and a bandage on his left wrist. He wrote: "Having a blast onset today (yup that’s a Dad joke) Despite the sore left arm (slight mishap yesterday that ended in stitches) and yes all caught on camera."

He didn't elaborate on his injury which appeared to have happened on the set of his upcoming car show with F1's Jenson Button - but teased the fact fans will have to tune in to find out what happened to him.

Ant added the hashtag, "#ChicksDigScars," to his post and it appears they really do. His rugged look was met with a barrage of comments from fans who said he should be a model!

Ant revealed he had been injured while filming his new show

"You're the hottest man alive!" wrote one, while a second added: "I'm saying this with the utmost respect for you both but I can't understand why Christina let you go! Sad!"

Others called him, "dreamy," and, "handsome" with many remarking on his sweet posts with his youngest son, Hudson.

Ant shares the one year old with Christina and regularly updates his social media followers with their cute antics.

Christina and Ant are still finalising their divorce

He opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and chatted about the special connection they have.

"He and I have this amazing little bond together," Ant said. "We rotate around each other. And while he only speaks a few words as of now, I know exactly what he’s saying.

"We love to read together, and we do so every night before bed. He’s getting really good at identifying his favourite books and toys."

