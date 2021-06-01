Christina Anstead delights fans with exciting news in beach video Will you be tuning in?

This week is set to be an exciting one for Christina Anstead and her fans. The Flip or Flop star has revealed that the new series of her TV show, Christina on the Coast, will hit screens in a matter of days.

Sharing the promo on her Instagram page, the mother-of-three wrote: "So excited Christina On The Coast Season 3 premiers this Thursday, June 3rd at 9pm on @hgtv ... Episodes will also be available to stream on @discoveryplus – it's a really fun season and I hope you all love it!"

Her fans couldn't contain their excitement as they rushed to comment on Christina's post, with one writing: "Can't wait!!! Love your ideas!!!" Another told her, "You're my favourite designer", while a third replied: "So exciting! Love & gratitude to you & the whole COTC Team!!!"

WATCH: The dramatic promo for Christina on the Coast series three

In the trailer, the hard-working star is seen toasting to "new beginnings" while juggling motherhood with her home renovation projects. "We have about eight projects going on right now," says Christina as she films on a boat with an idyllic backdrop of the sea behind her. "Busy, busy, busy, busy."

"I'm just determined to stay positive and move forward," she's heard saying at the end of the promo.

Friendly exes Christina and Tarek still present Flip or Flop together

The real estate investor also stars in Flip or Flop alongside her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Taylor and Brayden. Christina is also mum to one-year-old Hudson, who she co-parents with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina and Tarek were married in 2009, before finalising their divorce in 2018. Despite their split, the pair continue to work together and their professional relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tarek said: "The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought ten years later the show is getting better?"'

