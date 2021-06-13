Charles Spencer shares heart-melting update to Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family estate

Charles Spencer thrilled his followers on Sunday when he shared a gorgeous video from his family estate, Althorp House. Taking to Twitter, the Earl posted a clip from the grounds of the luxurious residence which showed a group of deer eating the grass and making the most of the weather.

He captioned the sweet video: "The black fallow deer enjoying the sunshine."

A long row of deer could be seen in a large lush green field, with trees and beautiful countryside as far as the eye could see.

Charles' followers understandably rushed to share their love for the clip, with one writing in response: "Gosh they are beautiful. You are so fortunate to have these gorgeous creatures."

Another replied: "Lovely sight! I would love to be that close to them," and others added: "Delightful," and: "Big Herd!!! Love Fallow Deer!!"

The Northamptonshire estate has been in the Spencer family for more than 500 years and the 57-year-old Earl has been custodian since his father's death back in 1992.

The Earl shared the lovely behind-the-scenes moment on social media

Charles grew up at Althorp with his sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and regularly shares updates from the home and grounds with his social media followers.

The estate has been closed to the public for an extended period due to the pandemic but is set to re-open this summer.

Last month, the father-of-seven revealed that he was implementing some changes ahead of the big day.

A new photo shared on the official Twitter account for the Grade I listed property revealed that items were being moved around ahead of its opening to the public.

The estate has been in the Spencer family for hundreds of years

The image showed a number of large boxes and paintings collected together and packaged up ready to be rehoused.

"Moving things round a bit at @AlthorpHouse," the caption read.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Looks like quite the undertaking. I'm sure many interesting pieces somewhere in there."

