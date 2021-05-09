Kate Garraway shows off her 'happy place' at home as she talks about husband Derek's recovery The Good Morning Britain presenter is staying positive

Kate Garraway shared a stunning new photo with her fans on Sunday.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram, where she posted a snapshot that showed her smiling in her garden at home.

The Good Morning Britain co-host beamed as she wore a bright blue jumper, pink skirt and a crown made of beautiful white flowers.

Lush greenery could be seen behind her while tulips in a variety of colours danced at the front of the frame.

The mum-of-two captioned the lovely image: "Happy @gardendayuk! My garden is definitely my happy place & even though it’s not big or fancy I love being out there even if the weather isn’t perfect, because just being outside listening to the rain fall and the wind blow through the leaves is like therapy for me."

Referring to her husband Derek Draper, who was hospitalised for a year after contracting COVID-19, she went on: "I can’t wait for Derek to get stronger so can get him outside too as know it’ll be good for him.

"Admittedly he may not want to wear a gorgeous blossom crown like me! But I am loving it & going to wear it all day to celebrate #gardendayUK.

Kate shared the lovely photo on Instagram

"I would love to hear how you are celebrating your outside space today & what it means to you generally so do share! #thepowerofhope."

Kate's fans loved the sweet snapshot and the sentiment of her post and were quick to share their approval in the comment section.

Her friend and co-star Lorraine Kelly wrote: "Gorgeous."

The star married husband Derek in 2005

Other followers added: "That is one awesome photo," and: "Lovely photo Kate. Just nice to be out in the fresh air! I need to do some weeding though but will just ignore that for now!"

A fourth, meanwhile, wished the star's husband well, writing: "Hope that Derek is continuing well with his journey back to better health."

